Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 10610U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i7 10610U +14%
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Core i7 10610U +12%
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2114
Core i7 10610U +19%
2511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5948
Core i7 10610U +22%
7259
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Core i7 10610U +13%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
Core i7 10610U +21%
3651
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
