Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i7 1065G7 +17%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i7 1065G7 +38%
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i7 1065G7 +19%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i7 1065G7 +52%
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i7 1065G7 +19%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i7 1065G7 +33%
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
