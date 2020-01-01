Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1068NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i7 1068NG7 +20%
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Core i7 1068NG7 +52%
1726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2114
Core i7 1068NG7 +22%
2581
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5948
Core i7 1068NG7 +77%
10521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Core i7 1068NG7 +25%
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
Core i7 1068NG7 +54%
4667
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H vs Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 10510U vs Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 7 4800U vs Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 8750H vs Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i9 9980HK vs Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i7 10510U vs Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i7 10710U vs Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i5 1038NG7 vs Core i7 1068NG7