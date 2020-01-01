Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i7 10700K +36%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Core i7 10700K +329%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2114
Core i7 10700K +44%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5948
Core i7 10700K +225%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Core i7 10700K +27%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
Core i7 10700K +190%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8550U and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 8550U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i7 8550U and i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 8550U and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 8550U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i9 10850K
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X