Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i7 10750H +27%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i7 10750H +141%
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i7 10750H +29%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i7 10750H +113%
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i7 10750H +20%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i7 10750H +80%
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
