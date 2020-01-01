Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i7 10850H +30%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1121
Core i7 10850H +152%
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2105
Core i7 10850H +33%
2802
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5933
Core i7 10850H +118%
12909
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
979
Core i7 10850H +22%
1192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3011
Core i7 10850H +81%
5463
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
