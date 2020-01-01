Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 1165G7







We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 3 years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
1140
Core i7 1165G7 +125%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2141
Core i7 1165G7 +52%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
6029
Core i7 1165G7 +114%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
1010
Core i7 1165G7 +51%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
3071
Core i7 1165G7 +67%
5122

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8550U i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 8550U?
