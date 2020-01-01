Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 6820HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.7 GHz i7 6820HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6820HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6820HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
386
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i7 6820HQ +55%
1764
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +7%
2141
2005
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i7 6820HQ +16%
7006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +19%
1010
849
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i7 6820HQ +13%
3473
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|378 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-6820HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 6820HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
