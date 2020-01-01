Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 7500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 7500U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
377
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +53%
1135
741
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +6%
2114
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +64%
5948
3632
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +21%
985
814
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +67%
3029
1813
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-7500U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 7500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 8265U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i7 7500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 7500U