Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 7700HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.8 GHz i7 7700HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 7700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i7 7700HQ +2%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i7 7700HQ +50%
1708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +2%
2141
2103
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i7 7700HQ +18%
7085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +10%
1010
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i7 7700HQ +12%
3444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-7700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H or Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 10510U or Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 7 4800U or Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 8750H or Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i3 10100 or Core i7 7700HQ
- Ryzen 7 3750H or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i7 8750H or Core i7 7700HQ
- Core i7 10700 or Core i7 7700HQ