Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8557U or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8557U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i7 8557U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i7 8557U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 8557U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has 88 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1041 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U
4667
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +219%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U
8280
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +178%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U
3996
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +183%
11320
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8557U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released July 9, 2019 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-8557U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 645 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -
Shading Units 384 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 6 -
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8557U
0.81 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8557U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
6. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D
8. Intel Core i9 12900K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
9. Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10. Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7 8557U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский