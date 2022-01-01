Intel Core i7 8557U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 88 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1041 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1197
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +26%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4667
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +219%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8557U +2%
2581
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8280
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +178%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1051
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +56%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3996
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +183%
11320
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-8557U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 645
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|384
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|6
|-
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8557U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
