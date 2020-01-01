Intel Core i7 8557U vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1794
Core i5 1038NG7 +12%
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2459
Core i5 1038NG7 +5%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7915
Core i5 1038NG7 +26%
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Core i5 1038NG7 +25%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3856
Core i5 1038NG7 +15%
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8557U
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8557U official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1