Intel Core i7 8557U vs i5 8257U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +12%
1794
Core i5 8257U
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 9, 2019 July 9, 2019
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8557U i5-8257U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Multiplier 17x 14x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8557U official page Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8257U or i7 8557U?
