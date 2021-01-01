Intel Core i7 8557U vs i5 8279U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U against the 2.4 GHz i5 8279U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1063 vs 938 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8557U +9%
439
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +2%
1776
1736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8557U +14%
2701
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +14%
8488
7439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8557U +12%
1063
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +5%
4049
3863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|May 21, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8557U
|i5-8279U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8557U official page
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
