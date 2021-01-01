Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8557U or Core i5 8279U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U against the 2.4 GHz i5 8279U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1063 vs 938 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8557U +14%
2701
Core i5 8279U
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +14%
8488
Core i5 8279U
7439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8557U and i5 8279U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 9, 2019 May 21, 2019
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8557U i5-8279U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8557U official page Intel Core i5 8279U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

