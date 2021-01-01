Intel Core i7 8557U vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 8557U against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8557U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 8557U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
439
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +12%
1776
1592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8557U +40%
2701
1927
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +13%
8488
7528
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Core i7 1060NG7 +10%
1167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8557U +36%
4049
2983
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 9, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8557U
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8557U official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
