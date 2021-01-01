Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i7 8565U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i7 8565U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
3036
Ryzen 3 5300U +53%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
6274
Ryzen 3 5300U +62%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
2967
Ryzen 3 5300U +11%
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8565U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8565U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i7 8565U?
