Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +11%
396
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Ryzen 5 3550H +44%
1664
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +9%
2300
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
Ryzen 5 3550H +26%
8098
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +78%
969
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +52%
2746
1810
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
