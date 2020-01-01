Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Ryzen 5 4600H +12%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Ryzen 5 4600H +187%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Ryzen 5 4600H +8%
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
Ryzen 5 4600H +128%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Ryzen 5 4600H +11%
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2746
Ryzen 5 4600H +59%
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8565U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 8565U and Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i7 8565U and Core i5 1035G7
- Core i7 8565U and Ryzen 5 4600U
- Core i7 8565U and Core i5 1135G7
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4700U
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 1035G1