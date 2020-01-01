Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Ryzen 5 4600U +18%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Ryzen 5 4600U +122%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
Ryzen 5 4600U +6%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Ryzen 5 4600U +121%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Ryzen 5 4600U +11%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2807
Ryzen 5 4600U +91%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
