Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +18%
405
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Ryzen 7 3700U +27%
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +15%
2353
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Ryzen 7 3700U +12%
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +51%
986
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +17%
2807
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
5 (19.2%)
21 (80.8%)
Total votes: 26
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 1135G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 3 4300U