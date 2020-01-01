Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1155
Ryzen 7 3750H +53%
1765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
6441
Ryzen 7 3750H +29%
8330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
2746
Ryzen 7 3750H +24%
3406

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen+
Model number i7-8565U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

