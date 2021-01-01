Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Ryzen 9 4900HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900HS and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1218 vs 967 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1175
Ryzen 9 4900HS +270%
4350
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U
2266
Ryzen 9 4900HS +17%
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
6460
Ryzen 9 4900HS +208%
19871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1792
Ryzen 9 4900HS +333%
7757

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8565U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Intel Core i7 8565U?
