Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1218 vs 967 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Ryzen 9 4900HS +24%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1175
Ryzen 9 4900HS +270%
4350
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2266
Ryzen 9 4900HS +17%
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6460
Ryzen 9 4900HS +208%
19871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
977
Ryzen 9 4900HS +27%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1792
Ryzen 9 4900HS +333%
7757
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
