Intel Core i7 8565U vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 372.1 GB/s (992%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 67% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1066 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1092
M1 Max +42%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3134
M1 Max +303%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2278
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
M1 Max +69%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3155
M1 Max +306%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|3
|128
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
