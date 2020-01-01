Intel Core i7 8565U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 8565U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +15%
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +102%
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +19%
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +52%
6588
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +42%
2807
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
