Intel Core i7 8565U vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +2%
6588
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +37%
986
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +73%
2807
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
