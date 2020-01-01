Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 8565U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +15%
405
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +38%
1191
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +39%
2353
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +22%
6588
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i5 1030NG7 +12%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +3%
2807
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i5 8257U