Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Core i5 10310U +2%
2338
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
Core i5 10310U +3%
6665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i5 10310U +9%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2746
Core i5 10310U +19%
3269
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
