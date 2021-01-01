Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1033 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-8565U i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8565U
0.38 TFLOPS
Intel Core i5 11300H +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

