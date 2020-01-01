Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 8279U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.4 GHz i5 8279U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Core i5 8279U +1%
409
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Core i5 8279U +44%
1714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +4%
2353
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Core i5 8279U +21%
7989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +5%
986
936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2807
Core i5 8279U +43%
4019
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|May 21, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-8279U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1