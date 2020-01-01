Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 8300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +2%
405
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Core i5 8300H +42%
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +1%
2353
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Core i5 8300H +16%
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +3%
986
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2807
Core i5 8300H +23%
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
