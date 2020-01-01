Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Core i5 8300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 8300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300H and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1191
Core i5 8300H +42%
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
6588
Core i5 8300H +16%
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
2807
Core i5 8300H +23%
3439

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and i5 8300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 April 3, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8565U i5-8300H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page Intel Core i5 8300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

