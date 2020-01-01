Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 8365U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8365U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
- Newer - released 8 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Core i5 8365U +6%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Core i5 8365U +18%
1403
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +6%
2353
2219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +1%
6588
6518
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +18%
986
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +13%
2807
2484
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 16, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-8365U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 8365U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
