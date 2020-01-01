Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 8400H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.5 GHz i5 8400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 8400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400H
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
Core i5 8400H +7%
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Core i5 8400H +25%
8260
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i5 8400H +9%
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2807
Core i5 8400H +35%
3780
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-8400H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 8400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
