Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 9300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i5 9300H +4%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Core i5 9300H +55%
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Core i5 9300H +5%
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
Core i5 9300H +22%
7875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i5 9300H +6%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2746
Core i5 9300H +16%
3197
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 1135G7
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i5 9300H vs i5 1035G1