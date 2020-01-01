Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 8565U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Core i7 1060NG7 +9%
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Core i7 1060NG7 +35%
1602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +23%
2353
1916
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +4%
6588
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i7 1060NG7 +9%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +14%
2807
2459
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i7 8565U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i7 8565U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i7 8565U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i7 8565U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Intel Core i5 8257U vs Intel Core i7 1060NG7