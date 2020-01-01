Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 10610U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i7 10610U +9%
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Core i7 10610U +10%
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Core i7 10610U +9%
2511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
Core i7 10610U +13%
7259
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 10610U +14%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2746
Core i7 10610U +33%
3651
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
