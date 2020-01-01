Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i7 10750H +21%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Core i7 10750H +133%
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
Core i7 10750H +19%
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
Core i7 10750H +96%
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Core i7 10750H +25%
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2746
Core i7 10750H +96%
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
