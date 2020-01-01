Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Core i7 10850H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850H and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1161
Core i7 10850H +141%
2800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U
2283
Core i7 10850H +22%
2774
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
6357
Core i7 10850H +102%
12827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
3254
Core i7 10850H +41%
4584

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and i7 10850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8565U i7-10850H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page Intel Core i7 10850H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 8565U?
