Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8565U or Core i7 10870H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 10870H

Intel Core i7 8565U
VS
Intel Core i7 10870H
Intel Core i7 8565U
Intel Core i7 10870H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10870H and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 967 points
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1175
Core i7 10870H +214%
3689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U
2266
Core i7 10870H +22%
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
6460
Core i7 10870H +143%
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1792
Core i7 10870H +340%
7888

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and i7 10870H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 September 10, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-8565U i7-10870H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page Intel Core i7 10870H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 8565U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 10210U
3. Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 1035G4
4. Intel Core i7 8565U vs i5 1035G1
5. Intel Core i7 8565U vs i3 1005G1
6. Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
7. Intel Core i7 10870H vs i9 10980HK
8. Intel Core i7 10870H vs i7 11800H
9. Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
10. Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10870H or i7 8565U?
EnglishРусский