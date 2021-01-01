Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 11370H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1087 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1153
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2268
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6399
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Core i7 11370H +46%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3279
Core i7 11370H +72%
5634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
