We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1087 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1067
Core i7 11370H +46%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
3279
Core i7 11370H +72%
5634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-8565U i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11370H or i7 8565U?
