Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 11390H

Intel Core i7 8565U
VS
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i7 8565U
Intel Core i7 11390H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 8565U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1066 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U
1067
Core i7 11390H +41%
1502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U
3155
Core i7 11390H +31%
4124

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8565U and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Whiskey Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-8565U i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8565U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8565U official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11390H or i7 8565U?
