Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 11390H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1066 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1092
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2278
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Core i7 11390H +41%
1502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3155
Core i7 11390H +31%
4124
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-11390H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29-34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
