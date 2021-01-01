Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 1160G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1395 vs 1033 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1067
Core i7 1160G7 +8%
1155
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3036
Core i7 1160G7 +5%
3188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2239
Core i7 1160G7 +24%
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6274
Core i7 1160G7 +72%
10774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1021
Core i7 1160G7 +35%
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2967
Core i7 1160G7 +61%
4781
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-1160G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|0.9-2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|9-21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
