Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Core i7 1165G7 +115%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
Core i7 1165G7 +38%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6588
Core i7 1165G7 +96%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i7 1165G7 +55%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2807
Core i7 1165G7 +82%
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
