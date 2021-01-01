Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 1185G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1533 vs 967 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
405
Core i7 1185G7 +40%
566
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1175
Core i7 1185G7 +89%
2216
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2266
Core i7 1185G7 +32%
2995
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6460
Core i7 1185G7 +76%
11385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
977
Core i7 1185G7 +60%
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1792
Core i7 1185G7 +214%
5634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|12-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
