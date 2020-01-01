Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 6700HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 2.6 GHz i7 6700HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 6700HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years later
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +11%
396
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1155
Core i7 6700HQ +40%
1621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +20%
2300
1910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6441
6431
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +19%
969
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2746
Core i7 6700HQ +19%
3267
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|378 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-6700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 6700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2