Intel Core i7 8565U vs i7 8550U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8565U against the 1.8 GHz i7 8550U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8565U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +5%
405
386
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +4%
1191
1140
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8565U +10%
2353
2141
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8565U +9%
6588
6029
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
986
Core i7 8550U +2%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2807
Core i7 8550U +9%
3071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|August 21, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8565U
|i7-8550U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8565U official page
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
