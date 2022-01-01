Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8569U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8569U vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 8569U
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 8569U
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8569U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 8569U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8569U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i7 8569U – 14 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 30.75 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1110 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8569U
1125
Apple M1 +36%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U
4737
Apple M1 +65%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8569U
2788
Apple M1 +36%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U
8551
Apple M1 +73%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8569U
1111
Apple M1 +58%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U
4450
Apple M1 +124%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8569U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 21, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-8569U -
Socket BGA-1528 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics 655 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 28x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 28 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 6 32
Execution Units 48 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8569U
0.81 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8569U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 8569U?
Promotion
