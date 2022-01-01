Intel Core i7 8569U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8569U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8569U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i7 8569U – 14 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 30.75 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1110 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1125
Apple M1 +36%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4737
Apple M1 +65%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2788
Apple M1 +36%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8551
Apple M1 +73%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Apple M1 +58%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4450
Apple M1 +124%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-8569U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|6
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8569U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
