Intel Core i7 8569U vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8569U against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 8569U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Core i7 10510U +6%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U +20%
1804
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8569U +17%
2859
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U +32%
9358
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8569U +49%
1125
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U +55%
4430
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|431 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8569U
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8569U official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
