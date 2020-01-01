Intel Core i7 8569U vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8569U against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8569U
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Core i7 1068NG7 +11%
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8569U +4%
1804
1739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8569U +7%
2859
2664
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9358
Core i7 1068NG7 +15%
10779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1125
Core i7 1068NG7 +11%
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4430
Core i7 1068NG7 +7%
4738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|431 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8569U
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8569U official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
