Intel Core i7 8569U vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8569U against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 8569U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Core i7 1165G7 +19%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1804
Core i7 1165G7 +42%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2859
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9358
Core i7 1165G7 +38%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1125
Core i7 1165G7 +35%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4430
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|431 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8569U
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8569U official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
