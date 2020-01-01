Intel Core i7 8650U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 8650U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8650U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +2%
370
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1309
Ryzen 5 3500U +14%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +12%
2263
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6597
Ryzen 5 3500U +9%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8650U +57%
969
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8650U +21%
3304
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|409 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8650U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8650U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8650U and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 8650U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 8650U and Core i7 8565U
- Core i7 8650U and Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 8650U and Core i5 1035G4
- Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 5 3500U and Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 3500U and Core i5 1035G7
- Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 4300U